Nina Hastie resigns from Touch HD

Comedienne Nina Hastie has resigned from Touch HD with immediate effect, a statement from her PR company confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Hastie joined the online radio station in April 2017 as co-host of the Expensive Breakfast show with former Metro FM DJ Glen Lewis.

The show is said to currently be the most listened to show on Touch HD.

The statement further adds that the terms of the relationship have drastically changed since Hastie first joined Touch HD and she no longer sees an alignment with the direction the station is going in and her brand.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity and experience gained at Touch HD. I wish the station all the best with their future endeavours,” expresses Nina Hastie.

Hastie is one of the hosts on SABC 3 show Trending SA.