Yannick Zakri likely to make his Ajax debut on Friday

Yannick Zakri is likely to make his Ajax Cape Town debut when the struggling Urban Warriors host Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Coach Muhsin Ertugral has confirmed the player has his work permit and should be in the squad for the crucial fixture.

The Ivory Coast forward has joined Ajax on loan for the next six months from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ tasked with helping the team move away from the relegation zone.

“He is a player I’ve admired for a very long time‚” Ertugral said.

”He will be ready for Friday and we are looking forward to having him in the squad. He is not here to play on the wing‚ but as a striker.”

Zakri could potentially form a deadly duo with Tendai Ndoro‚ who scored on debut when Ajax defeated Platinum Stars in their last home game.

Ajax have now lost four of their last five games – and three of their four under Ertugral – making Friday’s clash with Stars a must-win as they look to escape the relegation zone.

The coach knows they are coming up against a form team‚ who had won four games in a row before their surprise 3-0 loss to Maritzburg United last time out.

“We take on a team that is doing really well. Tactically they are excellent and we have to be very careful. We have to respect their position on the log standings‚” Ertugral said.

He has been pleased with the response of his players this week following their 1-0 Ikapa Derby loss to Cape Town City at the weekend.

“We have just finished a two-hour training session and the boys didn’t want to stop. I had to tell them to get off the field.

"They are eager to bounce back and this makes me happy.”