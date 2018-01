Footballer George Maluleka officially became a married man in December 2017, after tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Larelle Wagner.

The Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking midfielder married the mother of his daughter Zoe-Lee at a ceremony held in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

The event was attended by a number of his teammates as well as celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Black Coffee and Enhle.