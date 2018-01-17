Businessman Thabo Mokgatle has called on Platinum Stars fans to boycott the club's high-profile league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Stars face Sundowns away from home at Loftus on Saturday and then host Pirates at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on January 27.

The businessman is upset that Stars have seemingly reneged on a promise to give his Machipa Legacy Foundation ‘right of first refusal’ when the club is sold.

According to the Phokeng-based businessman‚ the club is now considering bids from other interested parties in Cape Town and from the Morfou brothers‚ the owners Motsepe League side Alex Black Aces.

Speaking to Motsweding FM this week‚ Mokgatle made several allegations against Stars‚ including mismanagement and poor auditing of the club’s finances.

"I am appealing to all Platinum Stars supporters not to enter the stadium during the match against Sundowns‚" he said.

"We want to sit down and come face-to-face with the Platinum Stars management and get answers from them so as to (find out) why they are moving the club out of the province.”

Struggling Dikwena are currently sitting at the bottom of the table and will no doubt face an uphill battle against premiership leaders Sundowns on Saturday.