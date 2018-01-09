Kaizer Chiefs signing Leonardo Castro began training with his new club on Tuesday‚ Amakhosi announced‚ appearing to end speculation the deal for the striker might fall through somehow.

Reports in the French press had suggested Castro might still sign for Bongani Zungu’s Ligue 1 team Amiens.

These were hotly denied by Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung to SowetanLIVE last week‚ who insisted the deal with Castro’s previous club Mamelodi Sundowns had been wrapped up.

Chiefs Tweeted on their official Twitter page on Tuesday: “Leonardo Castro started training at the Village today with the first team after having returned from Colombia.”

The club quoted the Colombian centre-forward as saying: “I appreciate the opportunity to play for Chiefs and I will make sure to repay the confidence and trust the club has shown in me.”

Castro had apparently been out back in Colombia while his work permit was being concluded.

Chiefs are expected to clarify the extent of the injury picked up in his first training session to new signing from Bloemfontein Celtic Kabelo Mahlasela in a press conference at the club’s Naturena headquarters on Wednesday.

Speculation has been that Mahlasela might be out for as much as two months with the knee injury.

Mahlasela‚ highly-rated playmaker from Baroka FC Siphelele Ntshangase and big‚ technically-astute striker Castro have made for an impressive trio of signings in the January transfer window for Amakhosi.