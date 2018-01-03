Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho is on his way to join Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year loan deal.

The 23-year-old defender has not had much game time in recent seasons at Naturena and is determined to revive his football career at the Celtic.

Chiefs took to social media site on Wednesday to confirm the player's movement.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm that defender Lorenzo Gordinho has been loaned to Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year deal‚" the club announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile‚ Chiefs also confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela from Celtic on a two and a half year deal with a one year option.

"I’m grateful to be here. I believe I can grow and also help the team‚" Mahlasela said.

Mahlasela leaves Celtic having started only six league games this season and represents yet another gamble by Chiefs‚ who have already signed Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns.