Veteran AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has denied that there is a rift between himself and the club's head coach Cavin Johnson.

The 40-year-old was believed to be upset with Johnson after finding himself on the bench or on the stands since the coach arrived at the club in August last year.

Nomvethe was also said to have had a gathering with a few of the club’s supporters to voice his concerns about his lack of game time.

“I was surprised when I read that report and I’m not a person who’s always reading what’s written in the media‚” said Nomvethe.

“I’ve never done wrong things in my career ever since I started to play football and I respect everything that’s happening in the team.

“I’m also respecting the club’s badge‚ the coach (Johnson)‚ the technical staff and management of AmaZulu FC.

"As a senior player I can’t start doing funny things now.

“I always report to training on time and I’ve never had a fight with anyone.

"I work in the team like everyone and I’m always happy to contribute even if it’s off the field‚ helping the youngsters.

“Even if I’m not in the team‚ I know it’s not because there’s bad blood between me and the coach.

"It’s because there must be other good players who must be given a chance to flourish in their career.

"I don’t have to put the coach under pressure to play me.”

Johnson said Nomvethe is still part of his plans and they always talk about the veteran's role whether he starts the match or is on the bench.

Johnson said the club’s focus was on their Sunday league game against Chippa United at the King Zwelithini Stadium as they aim avoid getting caught in the relegation quagmire in the second half of the season.

AmaZulu are currently 12th on the log with 15 points after 13 games.

Meanwhile‚ the PSL has announced that AmaZulu's game against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ which was postponed on December 6 due to a waterlogged pitch at the King Zwelithini Stadium‚ will now be played on January 24 at the same venue.