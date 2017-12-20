Ajax close to signing Zesco scoring ace

Ajax Cape Town are on the brink of signing Kenyan international Jesse Were who has completed a stellar season in Zambia’s Super League and been on the radar of several South African clubs for a while.

A total of 25 goals in all competitions from Were this year helped Zesco United to the Zambian championship as well as a place in the quarterfinals of the African Confederation Cup‚ where they were narrowly eliminated by SuperSport United.

Relegation-haunted Ajax will be looking to the 27-year-old to help their crisis in front of goal where they have managed just 13 strikes in 14 league games this season.

Officials said on Wednesday the deal was as good as done.

Ajax have moved swiftly ahead of the January transfer window and already bought Zimbabwean international midfielder Gerald Takwara and Highlands Park attacker Muzi Thabotha.

The latter will be officially registered at the start of next month and should be available for the opening Premier Soccer League game of the year against Maritzburg United at the Cape Town Stadium on January 5.

Takwara was part of the Zimbabwe side that won the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup in June and has just help FC Platinum do the league and cup double in Zimbabwe.

He was on trial at Highlands Park last year but not signed.