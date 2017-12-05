Soccer

African champions Cameroon fire coach Hugo Broos

By REUTERS - 05 December 2017 - 09:46
Hugo Broos, head coach of of Cameroon looks on during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Group B match between Germany and Cameroon at Fisht Olympic Stadium on June 25, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
Hugo Broos, head coach of of Cameroon looks on during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Group B match between Germany and Cameroon at Fisht Olympic Stadium on June 25, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Cameroon have fired coach Hugo Broos less than a year after he led the country to the African Nations Cup title and two months short of the end of his two-year contract.

The 65-year-old former Belgian international led the Indomitable Lions to a surprise triumph in the tournament in Gabon at the start of the year.

However, a poor performance at the Confederation Cup in Russia in mid-year followed by failure to qualify for the World Cup had sealed his fate, the country’s football federation said in a statement.

“Mr Broos could not lead Cameroon to the 2018 World Cup in Russia,” said the statement, which also listed his refusal to take up residence in Cameroon and a fall out with several players as two other reasons for the sacking.

Broos had been hoping for a contract extension to take Cameroon to the next Nations Cup in 2019, which the country is scheduled to host.

