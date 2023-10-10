Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa will on Tuesday provide an update on steps the department has taken since the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) recommendation that South African legislation is non-compliant with the 2021 world anti-doping code.
South Africa has until October 14 to comply with their regulations by updating legislation.
Failure to comply will mean teams representing the country will not be able to play under the national flag at major international sporting events.
The Springboks may have to play their Rugby World Cup knockout matches without the flag hoisted at the Stade de France.
The Boks might also have to remove the flag from their jerseys.
WATCH LIVE | Will the Boks be able to hoist the flag? Zizi Kodwa briefs media on Wada non-compliance
