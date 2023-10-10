×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

WATCH LIVE | Will the Boks be able to hoist the flag? Zizi Kodwa briefs media on Wada non-compliance

By TimesLIVE - 10 October 2023 - 12:19

Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa will on Tuesday provide an update on steps the department has taken since the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) recommendation that South African legislation is non-compliant with the 2021 world anti-doping code. 

South Africa has until October 14 to comply with their regulations by updating legislation.

Failure to comply will mean teams representing the country will not be able to play under the national flag at major international sporting events.

The Springboks may have to play their Rugby World Cup knockout matches without the flag hoisted at the Stade de France.

The Boks might also have to remove the flag from their jerseys.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze