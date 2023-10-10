'She's a strong lady,': Family of abducted elderly Israeli plead for her release

Soon after Hamas gunmen invaded Israel's villages videos began to emerge of seized Israelis being dragged away into Gaza. One showed an elderly woman, a defiant expression on her face, driven on a golf cart into the Palestinian enclave.

The family of the bespectacled grey-haired woman, wrapped in a pink blanket and later identified as 85-year-old Yafa Adar, recognised her instantly.

"At 9am she texted us that there are terrorists in the roads of the kibbutz shooting, shouting. That's the last message we got from her and then we lost contact," said her granddaughter Adva Adar.

"I have other family that lives in the kibbutz, so we heard from them the horrible things that are happening, that people are getting killed and kidnapped and houses are getting broken and burned to ash."

In the evening, after soldiers cleared the Nir Oz kibbutz from gunmen, Yaffa's house was found ransacked. One of her grandsons, on the kibbutz's volunteer response team, is still missing after confronting the Hamas men.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed in Hamas' shock attack that has stunned Israel. Scores are missing, including children, many believed to be held by the group inside Gaza. Relatives have seen their loved ones in some videos already.

Adva wells up as she looks at footage of her grandmother being carted through Gaza. In one video she appears to be surrounded by two armed men and a driver. In another, there's a man next to her in the backseat and the driver is laughing. "I can't even start to understand how people think it makes sense to kidnap an 85-year-old lady, kidnap babies, kidnap kids," said Adva. "It's not human".