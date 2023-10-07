The match officials in that clash were roundly criticised in the aftermath of the clash.
The Boks, however, left that game with a real sense the result could have gone their way.
France lost Antoine Dupont to a red card, before they lost Pieter-Steph du Toit, also to a red.
The officiating also came into sharp focus with referee Wayne Barnes roundly criticised afterwards.
SA Rugby's director Rassie Erasmus also made his fingers do the talking on the then Twitter and his pointed remarks of the officiating saw him cop another ban from World Rugby.
Ireland's win on Saturday night means the Boks will head to Paris where the bed bugs have apparently been biting.
They are also likely to be experience a fair amount of backbiting from the hosts who thus far have welcomed the defending champions with open arms.
Springboks to face host nation France in crunch World Cup quarterfinal
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
Four years ago, the Springboks were thrust into the role of party poopers and they may well have to perform the same grim task when they tackle the Rugby World Cup's host nation in the quarterfinals next Sunday.
The Springboks will play France at what is likely to be the Stade de France in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup next Sunday (9pm), reprising the role they played in Japan en route to the title four years ago.
Their passage was confirmed after Ireland convincingly beat Scotland in the last Pool B match 36-14 in Paris on Saturday evening.
That meant Ireland finished on top of the pool and will now have to play New Zealand in a quarterfinal on Saturday (9pm).
It may well be a tetchy week for the Springboks and France as they build up to Sunday's quarterfinal.
South African rugby fans still will feel a profound sense of injustice that the RWC is taking place in France in the first place after it was snatched away from SA Rugby as the preferred bidders in 2017.
World Rugby's council members however voted otherwise.
Bok fans will also feel their team's most recent clash against France in November last year should not have resulted in a narrow win for France.
Vincent Koch on Boks being switched on for quarters
The match officials in that clash were roundly criticised in the aftermath of the clash.
The Boks, however, left that game with a real sense the result could have gone their way.
France lost Antoine Dupont to a red card, before they lost Pieter-Steph du Toit, also to a red.
The officiating also came into sharp focus with referee Wayne Barnes roundly criticised afterwards.
SA Rugby's director Rassie Erasmus also made his fingers do the talking on the then Twitter and his pointed remarks of the officiating saw him cop another ban from World Rugby.
Ireland's win on Saturday night means the Boks will head to Paris where the bed bugs have apparently been biting.
They are also likely to be experience a fair amount of backbiting from the hosts who thus far have welcomed the defending champions with open arms.
Boks star centre Lukhanyo Am opens up on the frustration of being on World Cup standby
The clash will have several sub plots.
There is still a fair amount of conjecture about the availability of France's talismanic captain Dupont.
His name was added to their growing injury list which includes South African-born lock Paul Willemse, flyhalf Romain Ntamack, Julien Marchand, prop Cyril Baille and flank Anthony Jelonch.
Baille and Jelonch have returned to the team.
Dupont will have to consult a surgeon who will likely also advise the player on whether a face mask will sufficiently help protect the fracture.
The mask cannot be made of a hard substance and it cannot be thicker than 25mm.
‘It’s a disgrace’ - Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat
“His physical qualities are impressive,” said Karim Ghezal, the team's support coach.
“He's worked hard physically, done a lot of running, a lot of speed work. Those are his strong points. The next step, is the appointment with his surgeon, who will decide.
“Physically, he hasn't lost much in the week he's been off, quite the opposite in fact. Physically, he's in great shape.”
The Springboks too will have several selection posers especially with players coming back into contention after recovering from injury.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos