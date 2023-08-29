All Blacks’ Barrett cleared for World Cup opener after red card against Boks

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett will face no further sanction after his red card in the record 35-7 loss to South Africa at Twickenham on Friday, leaving the second row free to line up against France in the Rugby World Cup opener on September 8.

Barrett received two yellow cards in New Zealand’s heaviest ever defeat, the second just before halftime for a reckless entry into the ruck as he struck Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx on the ground.

The incident was looked at by the bunker review during the game and not upgraded to a red card, though because Barrett received two sin-bin visits in the match, he was automatically awarded one anyway.