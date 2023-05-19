The Golden Lions and Blue Bulls will lock horns in the Currie Cup tomorrow at Ellis Park (3pm) as they look to solidify their charge for a place in the playoffs.
As the Currie Cup is in its second round heading towards the run-in, things are getting heated and the pressure is on. Many of the teams that were in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup began the competition on the back foot as they fielded second-string teams and the Bulls struggled because of that.
The Bulls are currently second-bottom in seventh place, having won four out of 10 games so far. Last week they defeated the Griquas 40-20 and they are looking for another win this weekend against their rivals.
“It’s a do or die for us, we are hoping to get maximum points,” said Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith when speaking to the media.
“We had a good result against the Griquas, so to follow it up with another good result will be good for our campaign. I think if we can get a good result over this quality Lions side, that will give us a lot of confidence. So at Ellis Park, we are going to try and put our best foot forward to try and get a good result,” he said.
The Lions on the other hand, under the guidance of Mzwakhe Nkosi, have been steady as they are in fifth place on the log. Regarding their approach for the Jukskei derby, scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba said they would focus on themselves.
“We have to focus on ourselves, and focus on the small things, try to get them right so the bigger things can sort themselves out. We will try to put out the best performance that will hopefully take us over the line against the Bulls. The focus will mainly be on ourselves without shying away from the fact we are playing a quality Bulls side,” Nohamba said.
Meanwhile, the tickets for next weekend’s URC Grand Final between the Stormers and Irish province Munster at the Cape Town Stadium have been sold out. John Dobson’s Stormers will look to successfully defend their title.
Lions, Bulls poised for fierce Currie Cup clash
It’s a do or die for us, says visitors' flyhalf Smith
Image: Johan Pretorius
The Golden Lions and Blue Bulls will lock horns in the Currie Cup tomorrow at Ellis Park (3pm) as they look to solidify their charge for a place in the playoffs.
As the Currie Cup is in its second round heading towards the run-in, things are getting heated and the pressure is on. Many of the teams that were in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup began the competition on the back foot as they fielded second-string teams and the Bulls struggled because of that.
The Bulls are currently second-bottom in seventh place, having won four out of 10 games so far. Last week they defeated the Griquas 40-20 and they are looking for another win this weekend against their rivals.
“It’s a do or die for us, we are hoping to get maximum points,” said Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith when speaking to the media.
“We had a good result against the Griquas, so to follow it up with another good result will be good for our campaign. I think if we can get a good result over this quality Lions side, that will give us a lot of confidence. So at Ellis Park, we are going to try and put our best foot forward to try and get a good result,” he said.
The Lions on the other hand, under the guidance of Mzwakhe Nkosi, have been steady as they are in fifth place on the log. Regarding their approach for the Jukskei derby, scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba said they would focus on themselves.
“We have to focus on ourselves, and focus on the small things, try to get them right so the bigger things can sort themselves out. We will try to put out the best performance that will hopefully take us over the line against the Bulls. The focus will mainly be on ourselves without shying away from the fact we are playing a quality Bulls side,” Nohamba said.
Meanwhile, the tickets for next weekend’s URC Grand Final between the Stormers and Irish province Munster at the Cape Town Stadium have been sold out. John Dobson’s Stormers will look to successfully defend their title.
Am blames Sharks’ lack of bite on Bok regulars
Stormers back in URC Grand Final
Peyper and Jonker to officiate at Rugby World Cup
Springboks return to business with two preparation camps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos