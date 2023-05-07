Saturday’s outcome, in which the Sharks were outscored by five tries to one, indicated just how far behind Leinster and the other leading sides, including the Stormers, they find themselves. They lacked rhythm and direction and though their forwards held the ascendancy particularly in the scrums, they were unable to sustain pressure for long periods and what opportunities they did create, they failed to take, other than Grant Williams' excellent opening try in the seventh minute of the match.
“We had a great start, but the yellow card was costly,” said Powell, referring to Makazole Mapimpi’s sending off in the 15th minute for what the referee described as an “indirect contact” with Caelan Doris’ head as the Leinster eighthman barged over the try line.
The Irish club scored two tries in Mapimpi’s absence. “They are a quality side, they punish you for any mistakes. It’s amazing how they put pressure on teams to concede yellow cards. In the last four games they forced the opposition into conceding seven yellow cards.
“It’s a game of momentum and mental energy and if you take your opportunities, it gives that positive energy. We had that opportunity five metres out when we mauled (just before halftime), and that was a big momentum swing. It’s what makes Leinster such a good team, they take those opportunities and unfortunately for us, we couldn’t,” said Powell.
Powell puts special emphasis on building a new style for the Sharks
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
The Sharks will ditch the ‘galacticos’ strategy and instead focus on building from within as they plot a path back into the elite international club competitions.
After their 35-5 defeat to Leinster in Saturday’s URC quarterfinal in Dublin, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said more attention would be placed on creating depth with special focus given to the junior ranks as the franchise seeks to re-establish a "Sharks way".
The Sharks had whipped out the cheque book signing a galaxy of stars including Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Rohan Janse van Rensburg in hopes of winning the URC and Champions Cup.
However defeats in the quarterfinals in the last two years of the URC along with a thumping loss to Toulouse in the last eight of this year’s Champions Cup, has made the ‘galacticos’ method look like a big waste of money. In addition Kolisi and prop Thomas du Toit will be heading to European clubs next season.
“We have to build better depth through the academy so that we fill the senior side from the bottom,” said Powell. “That is a long-term plan and hopefully we get that right in the next three years to ensure we have a system that is sustainable and better squad depth so that no matter what 23 we put on the field, they are still a very good side.”
Allied to that plan is the need for the Sharks to create a style that suits the players. Powell, who will return to his role as director of rugby, explained the importance of aligning with the coaches throughout the ranks, including the senior team’s new head coach John Plumtree. “My responsibility is to look more at the system and make sure we build players through the academy. It is important to make sure we are aligned about the way forward as coaches before we take it to the players, what’s the Sharks way, and build on that,” said Powell.
