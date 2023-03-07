Bulls ward off foreign and local offers for Kurt-Lee Arendse’s signature

A Blitzbok, Arendse received his maiden Springbok call-up in July 2022, making his debut against Wales. He has earned seven caps for his country.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he is pleased to keep Arendse in his squad.
“One of the things I am fortunate about is I have a long-term deal with the Bulls and I have a lot of players who have committed to long-term deals too. So to have Kurt-Lee join the likes of Canan [Moodie], Johan [Goosen] and a long list of great players who have also committed their time to this work we are doing here is fantastic,” White said.
“Kurt-Lee is a brilliant player with the ability to change the game, finding ways to create something out of moments of need and this is the reason he is a Springbok.”
The Bulls, who lost to the Lions in Pretoria in the URC on Saturday, are on a break from the European competition. They return to it with a trip to Ulster on March 25.
The Bulls kick off their Currie Cup campaign against the Pumas at Loftus on Sunday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The Bulls may be struggling to get the desired results on the pitch, but they have managed to win the battle against stiff competition to keep one of their most prized players in Kurt-Lee Arendse at Loftus Versfeld.
The Bulls, who have lost four matches on the trot in all competitions, successfully convinced the Springbok speedster to sign a new contract with the franchise despite huge interest for the utility back from other suitors.
Arendse, 26, has penned a three-year deal that will see him remain at Loftus until June 2026.
Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said there was a big battle for the winger or fullback's signature from overseas and local competitors.
“We are extremely proud of the incredible work Kurt-Lee has put into his time here in Pretoria. In such a short space he has become an integral part of our roster and a fan favourite for all those who frequent Loftus for entertaining rugby,” Rathbone said.
“We are grateful he worked with us to ensure his extension was a possibility because he is an internationally acclaimed rugby star, so naturally we had to fend off numerous interests vying for his signature, both local and abroad.
“To have him commit to a further three seasons is a big plus for us as an organisation and cements our home as the place for all international stars.
“We have full confidence he will continue to add value to what we offer, and in turn we will continue to help him develop into the rugby star he is destined to be. We wish him more success, and of course we will be alongside him throughout his journey.”
The Paarl-born player joined the Bulls in August of 2020. Since arriving in Pretoria, Arendse has become a key member of the first team in both the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup, earning 31 Bulls caps in all competitions.
Blitzboks 'spiralling downwards': coach Ngcobo after worst finish ever
Turning point for Lions after solid victory over Bulls
Blitzboks crash out of Canada Sevens cup, only have 13th spot to play for
Blitzboks show marked improvement in Vancouver
