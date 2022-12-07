Where are black rugby coaches at higher levels?

Golden Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi believes South African franchises can play a big role in the rise of black coaches into the upper echelons of the sport.
None of the four SA franchises involved in international competition – the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks – is led by a black coach. The franchises, who are the main financial injectors for SA Rugby along with the Springboks, are not mandated to any transformation or representation bars.
The slow integration of black coaches into the top levels of rugby has been worrying and not because there are no suitable coaches.
In June, SA Rugby provided an update on their plans to fast track the development of elite black coaches so they can be equipped for jobs at national and international levels. In the update release, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus mentioned how black coaches have been getting the short end of the stick from the franchises.
“Over the years we have seen a number of black coaches with the potential fail to receive opportunities to coach at the highest level, which includes the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship, and unfortunately very few have made their way through the ranks,” Erasmus was quoted at the time.
Nkosi, whose Lions side campaign in the Currie Cup, and has coached in the national junior ranks, shared his views about the state of the country’s coaching system.
“The system needs black coaches because black coaches can also coach. In our pathways, we have been fortunate to have someone who has given us opportunities, sometimes it’s been deliberate and sometimes it’s been fortunate,” Nkosi said.
“As a result, the system is lucky, it has benefited by having that kind of depth. It’s important, rugby is transforming from a player's point of view and on the coaching ranks there’s still a bit of work to do. Therein lays a challenge of how can we transform.
“Representation matters, franchises will be able to attract black players because they see that there are black coaches that are successful meaning that the environment can enable black people to be successful.”
Where are black rugby coaches at higher levels?
Franchises need to close the gap as soon as possible, says Nkosi
Image: Supplied
Golden Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi believes South African franchises can play a big role in the rise of black coaches into the upper echelons of the sport.
None of the four SA franchises involved in international competition – the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks – is led by a black coach. The franchises, who are the main financial injectors for SA Rugby along with the Springboks, are not mandated to any transformation or representation bars.
The slow integration of black coaches into the top levels of rugby has been worrying and not because there are no suitable coaches.
In June, SA Rugby provided an update on their plans to fast track the development of elite black coaches so they can be equipped for jobs at national and international levels. In the update release, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus mentioned how black coaches have been getting the short end of the stick from the franchises.
“Over the years we have seen a number of black coaches with the potential fail to receive opportunities to coach at the highest level, which includes the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship, and unfortunately very few have made their way through the ranks,” Erasmus was quoted at the time.
Nkosi, whose Lions side campaign in the Currie Cup, and has coached in the national junior ranks, shared his views about the state of the country’s coaching system.
“The system needs black coaches because black coaches can also coach. In our pathways, we have been fortunate to have someone who has given us opportunities, sometimes it’s been deliberate and sometimes it’s been fortunate,” Nkosi said.
“As a result, the system is lucky, it has benefited by having that kind of depth. It’s important, rugby is transforming from a player's point of view and on the coaching ranks there’s still a bit of work to do. Therein lays a challenge of how can we transform.
“Representation matters, franchises will be able to attract black players because they see that there are black coaches that are successful meaning that the environment can enable black people to be successful.”
England coach Eddie Jones sacked soon after team booed in Boks defeat
‘Our jobs are not easy’: Sharks prop Ox Nche on Nkosi’s mental health
Bulls vow to support Nkosi as he battles mental health
Lions show their teeth against Scarlets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos