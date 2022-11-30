Stormers want Dweba to fight Dragons' fire with fire

Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba has a golden opportunity to prove he is regaining top form when he confronts the Dragons in Gqeberha on Saturday, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani said.

Dweba gave positive signs he is building up a head of steam with a solid all-round display when the Stormers beat the Scarlets in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Cape Town last week.

Hlungwani wants Dweba to put in another strong shift in the Stormers’ engine room against the enterprising Welsh outfit at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (2pm).

“Joseph has not played a lot of rugby,” Hlungwani said. “He travelled overseas with the Boks and got a bit of game time.

“Joseph is one of those guys the coaching staff know we have to be patient with and give him as much game time as possible. We know with more games he will slowly return to his best.