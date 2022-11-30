Phakamisa iSpirit campaign: a life-changing experience for local artisan

Before he had heard of the Phakamisa iSpirit campaign, artisan Sandile Tsulo lived with his mother and nine orphans in an RDP home.

He had grand ambitions, but a lack of training and funds made reaching those goals a distant dream. Since partnering with Phakamisa iSpirit, Tsulo has started his own business, helped build his mother a house and buy the equipment his company needs to succeed.

Phakamisa iSpirit is Pernod Ricard SA’s festive season campaign aimed at growing community-based economies by upskilling local artisans. The first year of the campaign in 2021 saw R38m injected into the local economy and part of that was used to provide training for craftspeople, particularly furniture makers. Building on the success of year one’s results, in 2022, Pernod Ricard will be investing a further R29.7m into the campaign.

“I cannot tell you how much Phakamisa iSpirit has changed my life. Because of it, I have been able to start a business that provides for me and my family. I’ve also learnt skills that help me use my talents to achieve bigger and better things," says Tsulo.

Gregory Leymarie, CEO of Pernod Ricard SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, says, “Two years ago, we took the bold decision to reroute the festive season budget, traditionally spent on imports, into the local economy instead. Thus, Phakamisa iSpirit was born. We are so proud of the impact it has had so far that we have decided to further strengthen our commitment.”

Uplifting local economies

By joining forces with the Gauteng department of economic development and Furntech, Phakamisa iSpirit supports local artisans by providing each participant with Seta-accredited training covering carpentry, business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting. Through Furntech, the makers are able to hone their skills and gain access to the organisation’s considerable pool of resources and tools.

Tsulo is one of two beneficiaries of last year’s campaign. The 2022 leg of the campaign features eight beneficiaries, three of whom are women.