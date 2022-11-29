Powell takes charge of Sharks for the season after Everitt departure
Durban team search for consistency and plans that will ensure delivery
Neil Powell will take responsibility for the Sharks' on-field performances for the rest of the season.
The Sharks have let go of coach Sean Everitt and placed responsibility squarely on the shoulders of Powell, their director of rugby, as they continue their United Rugby Championship (URC) commitments and head into the daunting Champions Cup.
The Sharks issued a statement that was a little thin on detail, but CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday that Powell will preside over on-field proceedings for the rest of their 2022-23 campaign.
“We will get through the season with the current structure, then provide a plan for the coming seasons to provide consistency and ensure delivery,” Coetzee said.
In a statement Coetzee earlier said: “This decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward. Our director of rugby Neil Powell will oversee the remainder of the URC campaign and our first foray in the Heineken Champions Cup, which kicks off on December 10.
“Neil will be ably supported by the rest of our current senior coaching structure, which remains unchanged.”
Sunday's 35-0 defeat to Cardiff at Kings Park triggered the move, but the franchise had probably been locked and loaded for the eventuality. The Sharks went on an enthusiastic spending spree from last season, but their results have not reflected their outlay.
Powell will need to get boots on the ground as the Sharks play the Ospreys in the URC in Durban on Friday. He will have to bring consistency to a team that has experienced a rollercoaster ride this season.
They had narrow but important away wins over Zebre Parma and the Dragons before they lost badly to Leinster in Dublin. They delivered an impressive performance against Glasgow Warriors on their return but were denied momentum when their clash against Ulster was postponed because of gastroenteritis infections in the visiting camp.
They lost to the Bulls at Loftus before the competition took a three-week break because of the international Test window.
The embarrassing loss to Cardiff decisively tipped the scales against Everitt's continued involvement as head coach. Though Cardiff beat the Sharks 23-17 at home last season, no-one could have predicted the complete shutout in Durban. Though Leinster scored 50 points against the Durban team earlier this season, Sunday's result was the Sharks' biggest defeat in the URC.
Coetzee thanked Everitt for his long service to the franchise.
Naturally, his departure is a bitter pill for the coach.
“This is a sad development for me, and sometimes the results don’t always match the tireless effort that has been put in,” Everitt said.
“I have been a part of this union for close on 15 years, and I’ve always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.”