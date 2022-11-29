Hendrikse, Lombard are a nice headache to have – Van Rooyen

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said fly halves Jordan Hendrikse and Gianni Lombard both understand that their development is more important than the individual game time at this stage of their careers.
The Lions are blessed with two equally talented players in the no10 position. The duo has been trading places in the team this United Rugby Championship season. In the seven games played this campaign, Hendrikse, 21, has started three matches while 24-year-old Lombard played four matches from the start.
The two players have contrasting qualities and this is a blessing for Van Rooyen because their talents accommodate the needs of the team.
“The two of them give us something different. It’s a nice headache to have; one the defensive kicking game is world-class [Lombard] and the other’s attacking is world-class [Hendrikse].
“Depending on how we want to play or what is needed at that moment, it’s good to have both of them,” he said.
The two players are still in the formative stages of their careers, and like any young player they want to start every game. Man management then becomes key. Van Rooyen has got them to buy into the concept of putting the needs of the team first and both of their development at the forefront.
“It’s a case of developing both; they’re still 21 and 24 years old. Both of them are growing in their strengths and also what is needed at that moment as a challenging point. Both of them are training well and pushing each other. I’m happy for both of them,” said Van Rooyen.
Hendrikse, who won the Man of the Match gong in Sunday’s 33-25 victory over the Dragons at Ellis Park, said that he and Lombard worked on aspects such as game management and goal kicking during the URC break.
“The biggest focus was our game management in terms of kicking,” said Hendrikse.
“Keeping the ball in infield instead of kicking out. So, the couple of weeks we were off, those were the factors we worked on.
“And goal kicking, to become a Springbok, you need 85% every week. Other aspects like defence and stuff, are always going to be there. So, the main focus was game management and goal kicking,” he said.
Hendrikse, Lombard are a nice headache to have – Van Rooyen
Image: Gordon Arons
