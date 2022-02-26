Young Lions stay in the fight

The Lions emerged from their battle with now United Rugby Championship (URC) log leaders Leinster with heads held high in Dublin on Friday.

They slipped to their fifth straight defeat but kept the champion team in check and were 21-13 down when the final whistle arrived.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said he was proud of his young team who stood up to the four-time European Champion Cup winners.

Spurred on by excellent scrumhalf Morne van den Berg the Lions showed great resolve in defence and went toe-to-toe with Leinster in the collisions. Apart from a wonky line-out they acquitted themselves well at set piece.

Going into break just 7-6 down the Lions conceded two tries early in the second half as the momentum shifted distinctly in the home team's favour. There would have been the expectation that the Lions would drop their bundle but they continued to contest feverishly while holding their defensive lines.

They had a 90% tackle completion rate while their discipline was again exemplary. “We conceded just eight penalties,” said Van Rooyen. “I think our average is nine per game and that is what we strive for. I think our attitude in defence was self evident,” said Van Rooyen.