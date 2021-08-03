The Lions too raised the ire of the world governing body for having the temerity to question the appointment of Marius Jonker‚ a non neutral television match official after the original appointee Brendon Pickerill fell victim to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“Having conducted a full review of all the available information‚ World Rugby is concerned that individuals from both teams have commented on the selection and/or performance of match officials‚” the statement continued.

“However‚ the extensive and direct nature of the comments made by Rassie Erasmus within a video address‚ in particular‚ meets the threshold to be considered a breach of World Rugby Regulation 18 (Misconduct and Code of Conduct) and will now be considered by an independent disciplinary panel.”

The waterboy duties Erasmus has engaged in also caught the eye of game's lawmakers. Erasmus was at pains to explain that he is not the head coach of the Springboks and that nothing precludes him from performing those duties.

In their statement they insinuate rather haughtily Erasmus should know better. “World Rugby has reminded the management of both teams of the importance of this area and their obligations regarding the values of the sport.

“In order to protect the integrity of the sport and its values‚ World Rugby will also undertake a review of its Code of Conduct relating to incidents of this nature with a view to strengthening scope‚ rules and sanctions.

“As with any Test series‚ South Africa versus the British & Irish Lions is a showcase of rugby that generates great excitement and interest‚ even more so at this challenging time for sport and society.

“It is an opportunity for both teams and their management to set a positive example and concentrate on the spectacle and a wonderful example of rugby and its values at their best.”

There is nothing surprising about the game's governing body's reaction. Erasmus may be in high resolution breach of their precious code of conduct‚ but they would be missing a potentially watershed moment if they did not put to full review the procedures governing the appointment and appraisal of their match officials.

A judicial committee and date are yet to be set for the hearing.

The abiding feature of SA Rugby's response to the World Rugby statement was its brevity. “SA Rugby has noted the charges brought by World Rugby and will respond through the designated channels. Media are advised that there will be no further comment from SA Rugby until the process is complete.”