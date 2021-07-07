The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia has been cancelled due to Covid-19 infections in both camps.

The match was scheduled for Ellis Park on Friday night but‚ following a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) this morning‚ it was confirmed that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match.

The Springbok playing and management group returned 12 positive tests for Covid-19 this week‚ while Georgia had returned four.

“In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that Covid and this third wave are wreaking‚ the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial‚” said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby.

“But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time‚ energy and resources into making these matches happen.

“I especially feel for the fans and players‚ and for our visitors from Georgia who travelled here at relatively short notice to take on the series‚ which has now been cut short. We’ve not been able to interact with them because of the bio-secure environments‚ but I’d like to thank them publicly for their support.

“We continue to plan for the Springboks’ re-emergence from isolation and the completion of the Test series but in the short-term we wish a speedy recovery for those who have been infected.”

The enlarged Springbok squad’s travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

A South Africa ‘A’ team is scheduled to play The British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday‚ 14 July.

The Lions’ tour match against the Sharks will still take place at Ellis Park on Wednesday night.