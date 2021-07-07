Autopax bus service to shed up to 350 jobs, says Prasa boss Zolani Matthews

Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews has announced plans to shed up to 350 jobs in the agency’s bus operating subsidiary Autopax Passenger Services, which operates long-distance Translux and City to City buses.

This was announced during a media briefing reviewing his first 100 days as Prasa CEO.

Matthews said it had become abundantly clear Prasa requires a review of its bus operations.

“Notwithstanding the negative impact of Covid-19 on the bus industry, Prasa had already taken a decision to divisionalise Autopax from a subsidiary. Extensive consultation has commenced with labour as some plans involve a reduction in employee numbers,” he said.

“Currently the target is for the reduction of 350 employees. We are, however, looking at the possibilities of absorbing a number of these employees into the Prasa group where vacancies are available.”