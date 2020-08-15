Super Rugby Aotearoa ends on high though COVID-19 upsets future direction

New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa season ended on Saturday when the Otago Highlanders beat the Wellington Hurricanes 38-21 in Dunedin, although there is the distinct possibility the domestic-only competition could return next year.

The match was supposed to be the penultimate encounter of the tournament organised after the broader Super Rugby tournament, also involving teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was halted in March.

A fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Auckland earlier this week, however, forced the government to impose a lockdown on New Zealand's largest city and the cancellation of Sunday's Auckland Blues match with the Canterbury Crusaders.

The Crusaders had already won the title before this weekend's fixtures anyway, although the cancellation put a dampener on the competition that had reinvigorated crowd and fan interest in New Zealand.

The Blues said earlier this week they had sold out the game, the second time in their four home matches they had reached the capacity of available tickets.