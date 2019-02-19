Ambitious Dan Malesela sees TS Galaxy playing in CAF

In the wake of their progression to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela has started to visualise his side competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Galaxy booked their spot in the last eight of the cup by beating fellow National First Division (NFD) side Jomo Cosmos 1-0 at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

An own goal by Ezenkosi skipper Dahou Labahi was all the Rockets needed to win.

Galaxy may be three wins away from winning the cup, but Malesela is already dreaming about continental glory.