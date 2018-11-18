Load-shedding is back‚ as Eskom cuts power from the grid.

Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 1 rotational load-shedding as of Sunday.

The power utility said the power cuts would start at 12.15pm and would continue until 10pm.

"Eskom has had to implement stage 1 load-shedding. Apologies for the inconvenience that this will cause‚" spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said.

"Customers are advised to keep checking their load-shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal websites‚ and to plan on the assumption that load-shedding will take place‚" the company said.