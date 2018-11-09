Cornal Hendricks is back and hopefully‚ for the long run after the Bulls announced he's joined the Pretoria-based Super Rugby franchise.

The 30-year-old Hendricks‚ who's star at the Cheetahs shone to a point where selection became non-negotiable‚ represented the Springboks in 12 Tests between 2014 and 2015.

A heart condition prevented him from extending his career beyond that.

He missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup with his last Test being the All Black encounter at Ellis Park on July 25‚ 2015.

He made his debut against Wales on June 14‚ 2014 and also scored a try in that game.

After thorough examinations and tests‚ the Bulls' statement said‚ Hendricks has been cleared to play by a leading heart specialist.

The statement also said Hendricks is fully aware of his diagnoses and possible effects and/or risks associated with his condition

In his absence‚ the Springbok wing queue has grown with the likes of Aphiwe Dyantyi and S'busiso Nkosi owing the number 11 and 14 jerseys this year.

The competition at the Bulls could also be stiff if the likes of Jamba Ulengo and Travis Ismaiel are fit.