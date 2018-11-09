Twitter reacts to Gabrielle Union's baby news!

Celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sent social media into a complete tizz after they announced the arrival of their baby girl through a surrogate on Thursday night.

Taking to Instagram Gabrielle shared a picture of Dwyane cradling their little princess at the hospital.

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" she wrote in the caption.

Gabrielle has been outspoken about her infertility struggles over the years and in 2017 revealed that she had suffered about eight or nine miscarriages.