Twitter reacts to Gabrielle Union's baby news!
Celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sent social media into a complete tizz after they announced the arrival of their baby girl through a surrogate on Thursday night.
Taking to Instagram Gabrielle shared a picture of Dwyane cradling their little princess at the hospital.
"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" she wrote in the caption.
Gabrielle has been outspoken about her infertility struggles over the years and in 2017 revealed that she had suffered about eight or nine miscarriages.
"I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years‚ my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle‚ in the middle of an IVF cycle‚ or coming out of an IVF cycle‚" she wrote in her book.
This is Gabrielle and Dwyane's first baby together but they're raising his two sons from a previous marriage and his nephew together.
🎵 When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day 🎶 A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤👑🥂 📸 by @awesomeedd
Meanwhile‚ fans have flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages and are celebrating with Gabrielle and Dwyane.
9 miscarriages. Most people would've gave up a long time ago. Happy for Gabrielle Union— Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) November 8, 2018