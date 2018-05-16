Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo has been accused of indecent assault during the team’s Australian leg of their Super Rugby tour.

Mongalo‚ 33‚ the Lions defence coach‚ appeared in a Sydney court last week.

He was charged with indecently assaulting a female hotel staff member in a stairwell during the team's stay in Sydney during their Australasian Tour in late April.

SowetanLIVE has seen the Waverley Local Court’s listing from May 9‚ confirming Mongalo as the accused.

The Lions Rugby Company said in a statement: “The Lions Rugby Company (Pty) Ltd is aware of the of the allegations that has been made against Johannes Nthoro Mongalo.

“The company do not seek to make any further comment on the matter given that the matter is being handles by the New South Wales Police and is before the NSW court system.

“The Company understands that Mr Mongalo intends to defend the allegation that has been made against him.

"To that end‚ the Company also understands that Mr Mongalo has retained legal representation in relation to the matter.”

Sydney Police said in a media statement: “A man has appeared in court charged over the alleged indecent assault of a woman at a hotel in Coogee last month.

"Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command allege a 33-year-old male guest indecently assaulted a 26-year-old female staff member about 8.20pm on 23 April 2018.

"The incident was reported to police the following Friday (27 April 2018) and inquiries began.

"On Thursday 3 May 2018‚ the man was arrested at Maroubra Police Station and charged with indecent assault."

According to police‚ Mongalo remains on conditional bail until his next appearance in the same court on 20 June 2018.