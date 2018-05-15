Highlands reap PSL benefits

The finances of Highlands Park will receive a serious shot in the arm after their promotion to the Absa Premiership.

The club earned automatic promotion to the top flight a fortnight ago after winning the National First Division. It took the Lions of the North a season to return to the top-tier league after they were relegated in 2017.

Next season, Highlands will receive a monthly grant of R1.5-million for being in the PSL - a huge improvement from the R350000 they were receiving in the NFD.

The PSL clubs in the Premiership can on average make around R30-million a season, from grants and cup prize money while NFD clubs receive around R2.2-million each.

Highlands Park chairman Larry Brookestone admitted that the cash windfall will be a much needed boost to the club.

"It will go a long way in easing the pressure off our finances, so we are absolutely thankful for that," Brookestone said.

"Remember, whether you are in the Premiership or the NFD, the travelling expenses are still the same, so in that sense it will help. This though does not mean we will be slashing cash and having millions extra to spend."

Brookestone said while in the NFD, they were running the club with a budget that could compete with some Premiership teams.

"You have to make sure that the players are taken care of so that they remain motivated and have buy-in into our vision.

"Obviously, we cannot match the budgets of Sundowns and the like but I believe we spent more or less the same money as the smaller clubs," he said.