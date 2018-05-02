The Golden Lions Rugby Union has condemned a racially motivated incident during which Wanderers Rugby Club players were verbally and physically attacked at a match last week.

“We are disturbed that his has happened. We don’t stand for racism under any circumstances‚” said Golden Lions Union president Kevin de Klerk on Wednesday.

He said the matter has been referred to a disciplinary committee. “We received reports from various stakeholders. They have been forwarded to our disciplinary committee for review.”

“We will then take the necessary action needed‚” De Klerk said.

According to a statement released by the Wanderers club‚ their players reported to their coach that the other club’s players were hurling racial insults at them.

“On the field‚ [a strongly racist word] was being used by the Roodepoort players directed at Wanderers’ black players‚” the club said.

The club has also alleged that the abuse against the Wanderers’ club players came from Roodepoort Rugby Club’s supporters‚ who referred to them as “development players”.

The verbal abuse and physical attack on the black players continued after the match‚ the Wanderers club said.