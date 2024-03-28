×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Proteas Klaasen and Markram cut loose in Hyderabad’s record run-fest

By Shrivathsa Sridhar - 28 March 2024 - 09:51
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen after the scoring 82 off 34 balls in the Indian Premier League match agianst Mumbai Indians.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen after the scoring 82 off 34 balls in the Indian Premier League match agianst Mumbai Indians.
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/X

Mumbai Indians missed a trick by holding back Jasprit Bumrah in the opening six power play overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen said after his side pummelled the five-time champions to post the highest Indian Premier League (IPL) total.

Fans were left scratching their heads when Mumbai, under new captain Hardik Pandya after he replaced Rohit Sharma this year, opted to take Indian paceman Bumrah out of the attack after he bowled the fourth over on Wednesday.

Bumrah returned in the 13th over, by which time Hyderabad had made 173-3. Klaasen went on a late onslaught to score 80 off 34 balls while Proteas teammate Aiden Markram hit 42 off 28 balls.

With Travis Head earlier scoring 62 and Abhishek Sharma putting up 63 Hyderabad finished 277-3 in 20 overs.

Mumbai pushed hard in reply but lost the game by 31 runs, posting 246-5.

“They didn't bowl their best bowler in the power play ... that was our plan,” Klaasen told the official broadcaster.

“They missed a trick up front. We've got incredible strikers up front in our batting line-up. They just set the tempo, so our work was basically done.”

Bumrah finished 0-36 in four overs of work.

Former Sunrisers coach Tom Moody echoed South African Klaasen's views while analysing the game for ESPNcricinfo.

“I totally get if they want to use a couple of swing bowling options in the first or second over,” the Australian said. “But Bumrah has to bowl two overs in the power play because of what he brings to the table.

“One of the priorities in power play is wickets and he's your best wicket-taker. He always will be. For him and Mumbai to be starved of that opportunity to try to stem the flow of this onslaught is crazy.

“It doesn't seem right.”

Reuters

Qeshile’s career-best T20 score helps Warriors make it six wins out of six

Sinethemba Qeshile made an unbeaten half-century and the bowlers chipped in to help the Warriors clinch a comfortable 24-run victory over the North ...
Sport
3 days ago

Injured Ngidi misses IPL but expected to return in time for T20 World Cup

Lungi Ngidi will miss this year’s Indian Premier League with a lower back injury though his availability for the T20 World Cup is not expected to be ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bavuma has a mountain to climb to prove his T20 worth

Having barely had time to savour the sweet taste of his side’s Four-Day success, DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions head coach, Russell Domingo was ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Cricket kit donation to match Chigova's moxie

After another successful Betway SA20 tournament, Mscsports has announced a contribution to grassroots cricket development through an initiative ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Five days in which four-day cricket gets to hog the limelight

There’s a modicum of fuss about the Four-Day Series final. The match, between the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions and WSB Western Province at the ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack