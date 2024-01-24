The fight – Chauke’s first of that magnitude since he turned professional in his return from the 2008 Beijing Olympics – will take place at York Hall in London where Chauke will face Kaisy Khademi from Afghanistan.
Molefyane, Mnisi back homeboy Chauke in the IBO flyweight contest
'M3' needs to beat Khademi to be the third boxer from Tembisa to win the title
Image: Supplied
Former boxing champions Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane and Abbey “Little Rock” Mnisi are optimistic their homeboy from Tembisa, Jackson “M3” Chauke, will emerge victorious in the contest for the vacant IBO flyweight belt on Saturday.
Chauke becomes the third boxer from that township which is known for its thriving creative arts scene to contest for a world boxing title.
The first two are Molefyane and Mnisi. But it was only Molefyane who triumphed. He wrote his name in the history book of South African boxing in 1993 when he won the WBF junior lightweight title.
With shuffling movements around the ring and the arms dangling at his side, he defeated Ricky Rayner in March in Australia.
Then came Mnisi – who lost to Luigi Castiglione for the WBU junior bantamweight belt in Italy in 1997. Three years later, Mnisi – who was just unlucky to lose by a dubious majority points decision – won the ABU belt.
Now the spotlight is on Chauke. The owner of the SA flyweight belt who made five successful defences is under the management of 2023 BSA Manager of the Year award winner Damien Durandt.
The fight – Chauke’s first of that magnitude since he turned professional in his return from the 2008 Beijing Olympics – will take place at York Hall in London where Chauke will face Kaisy Khademi from Afghanistan.
Mnisi, who has carved a niche in the matching of fighters, said: “This is a chance for him to fight for a world title; it is long over due.
“Khademi does not have the skill to trouble Chauke; After all Chauke is a former Olympian and a seasoned campaigner, so there is no style that can trouble him. I watched one of Khademi’s fight and I believe Chauke will beat Khademi easily. I trust him to bring the IBO world flyweight title to Tembisa.”
Molefyane said: “In my eyes, already he is the IBO champ, I can't wait to welcome him at OR Tambo International Airport on his arrival.
“I admire that man for being such a wonderful human being; down to earth and he cares for people. I mean every word I said that in my eyes he's won it already; he deserves it for his patience in the game and the respect he has for people.”
Speaking from his hotel room in London where he landed on Monday, Chauke said: “I feel great for this opportunity – it’s an honour that I get counted among big names from Tembisa – Ditau and Mnisi; ...I will make sure that I bring the world title back home.”
