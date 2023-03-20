Defence minister Thandi Modise has deployed 2,800 military personnel until March 30 to assist at public hospitals after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike.
This is estimated to cost the taxpayer R83.3m.
TimesLIVE has seen a letter dated March 13 from Modise to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informing her of the deployment “to render assistance to the national department of health”.
“The deployment will befor the period March 8 until March 30. The total number of South African National Defence Force members will be 2,800,” said Modise.
“The deployment of the members was authorised in accordance with the Defence Act.”
The section provides for the president or defence minister to authorise the deployment of the defence force for service inside the republic or in international waters to support any department of state, including support for purposes of socioeconomic upliftment.
R83.3m to deploy 2,800 military health practitioners at public hospitals
Image: fredlin adriaan
Defence minister Thandi Modise has deployed 2,800 military personnel until March 30 to assist at public hospitals after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike.
This is estimated to cost the taxpayer R83.3m.
TimesLIVE has seen a letter dated March 13 from Modise to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informing her of the deployment “to render assistance to the national department of health”.
“The deployment will befor the period March 8 until March 30. The total number of South African National Defence Force members will be 2,800,” said Modise.
“The deployment of the members was authorised in accordance with the Defence Act.”
The section provides for the president or defence minister to authorise the deployment of the defence force for service inside the republic or in international waters to support any department of state, including support for purposes of socioeconomic upliftment.
WATCH | SANDF deployed to Thello Moerane hospital to alleviate pressure amid wage strike
Modise said the estimated cost for the operation is just over R83m.
The military announced last week it was deploying military healthcare practitioners to assist at public hospitals at the request of the department of health and due to the strike action by Nehawu-affiliated workers.
“The military healthcare practitioners were deployed on March 8 to hospitals as determined by the department of health and will remain deployed as may be required,” read the statement.
Nehawu suspended its public sector strike after reaching a settlement agreement with the government at the bargaining council last Wednesday.
The 10-day strike saw some health facilities unable to provide full services to patients after workers faced intimidation.
Parliament announced on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,474 military members until April 17 to assist police under Operation Prosper.
SANDF soldier arrested with alleged accomplice for prisoner escape
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo were informed of the military deployment, in co-operation with police, for the “prevention and combating of crime as well as maintenance, and preservation of law and order in South Africa”.
Mothapo said: “The correspondence to the presiding officers, dated March 17, indicated 3,474 members of the SANDF have been deployed effective from March 17 to April 17.
“This in line with the constitution and she Defence Act. An amount of R166.5m is expected to be incurred for the deployment.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos