Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad as the respective coaches for the national men’s team white- and red-ball sides.
The Proteas coaching gig was open after Mark Boucher vacated the position after last year's T20 Cricket World Cup to join Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians. Malibongwe Maketa took charge of the Test side in their 2-0 series loss to Australia in the summer.
There were 20 applicants for the jobs and there were seven candidates that were interviewed.
This is the first time that CSA has hired two coaches to head up the limited-overs and Test sides; in the past the coach would oversee all formats. Walter and Conrad will solely focus on their teams and will have to find a balance in terms of the utilisation of players.
The coaching duo will officially assume their new roles on February 1 and will have to hit the ground running. However, Walter's ODI side will host England for a three-game series from January 27 to February 1 while Conrad will kick-start his reign with a two-match Test series against the West Indies from February 28 to March 12.
Walter, Conrad appointed Proteas' white- and red-ball sides
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
