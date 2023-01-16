×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Walter, Conrad appointed Proteas' white- and red-ball sides

By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 16 January 2023 - 10:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Shukri Conrad has been appointed as one of the Proteas' two new coaches.
Shukri Conrad has been appointed as one of the Proteas' two new coaches.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad as the respective coaches for the national men’s team white- and red-ball sides. 

The Proteas coaching gig was open after Mark Boucher vacated the position after last year's T20 Cricket World Cup to join Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians. Malibongwe Maketa took charge of the Test side in their 2-0 series loss to Australia in the summer. 

There were 20 applicants for the jobs and there were seven candidates that were interviewed.

This is the first time that CSA has hired two coaches to head up the limited-overs and Test sides; in the past the coach would oversee all formats. Walter and Conrad will solely focus on their teams and will have to find a balance in terms of the utilisation of players.

The coaching duo will officially assume their new roles on February 1 and will have to hit the ground running. However, Walter's ODI side will host England for a three-game series from January 27 to February 1 while Conrad will kick-start his reign with a two-match Test series against the West Indies from February 28 to March 12. 

Lungi Ngidi says SA20 will increase the pool of players for the Proteas

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has given the SA20 tournament the thumbs-up as a platform to broaden the pool of players for South Africa.
Sport
2 days ago

SA20 seen as a stepping Stone into England for Olly

England fast bowler Olly Stone hopes a successful spell with the MI Cape Town (MICT) in the Betway SA20 will secure him a place back in the England ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pretoria Capitals captain ecstatic Kallis has joined coaching staff

Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell has hailed the influence of former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis ahead of their opening match against ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...