Pretoria boy Du Plooy returns to SuperSport Park as Joburg Super Kings' batsman

Joburg Super Kings' Pretoria-born and breed batsman Leus du Plooy says it will be surreal running out to SuperSport Park (5.30pm) today to take on the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20.
The two sides met yesterday at the Wanderers as the Super Kings won by six runs in a nail-biting encounter that was settled in the final over. Du Plooy was a key figure in the win with his 75 runs from 40 balls in what was a tough wicket for the batsman.
He was the only batter to reach a half-century, and the longer he stayed in the crease the more he looked comfortable while others around him failed to come to terms with it. He credited Super Kings openers Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks for laying the foundation.
"It was a tough surface to start, a lot of credit has to go to Faf and Reeza, those were the toughest parts to bat, luckily they got us through that with no wickets down," Du Plooy told the media.
"That made our job at the back end a lot easier. They bowled well, especially up front, they bowled superbly. It's just the bounce, I thought the bounce was tricky to handle up front, you saw that with every guy coming in the back end, it's quite tough to start," he said.
Du Plooy fell in love with the game as a kid by visiting SuperSport Park, he never called the ground home as he spent his time playing in the Free State, the English County and Boland. Returning there today with the Super Kings will give him goosebumps.
"It should suit our attack and bowlers, SuperSport Park," said du Plooy.
"I can't hide it, I'm a Pretoria boy, born and breed, so it'll be really good to go back there, surreal actually. I grew up watching all of my cricket at SuperSport Park. It's a lovely batting track, they are fortunate to have loyal supporters. I guess I'll have to pinch myself when I get there," he said.
Meanwhile, the Capitals have been urged by their assistant coach Jacques Kallis to garner mental strength for the highveld derby after last night's tough defeat.
"We're going to have to be mentally strong, the guys are going to have to be up for it and do their work off the field ... whether it be ice baths, fitness trainers or physios to make sure they are fit.
"It's just about getting a partnership going with the batting and perhaps being a little bit more positive with our death bowling," said Kallis.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics
Rivalry a driving force as Pretoria's Capitals lock horns with Joburg's Super Kings
More uncertainty for Maketa as Nkwe puts 'special arrangement' in place
Why CSA went for Conrad and Walter as coaches
Plan to ease Brevis into Proteas team
