When Mark Boucher resigned as Proteas coach last September, CSA turned to Maketa to oversee the team for the tour to Australia.
It wasn’t clear if Maketa would be involved in the upcoming One-Day series with England, which Nkwe said would involve a “special arrangement” to oversee the preparation.
Walter will be involved in selection of the squad for that series, but he won’t be travelling to South Africa until late February. Walter is head coach of the Central Districts team, which sits atop the table in both the domestic ‘white ball’ competitions in New Zealand and it has been agreed he will return to South Africa at the conclusion of those two tournaments.
“He'll have an opportunity to meet the team next month in person and dig deeper into the detail,” Nkwe said.
The Proteas squad for that three-match England series will be named on Wednesday.
If they can win that series and back that up with victories in the two ODIs against the Netherlands at the end of March, they could still qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup, avoiding the tricky qualification tournament that is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in July.
More uncertainty for Maketa as Nkwe puts 'special arrangement' in place
Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Malibongwe Maketa has once more been cast aside, with his future in Cricket South Africa’s system again unclear.
Maketa was the Proteas' interim coach as they suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat in Australia in December and January.
Shukri Conrad was announced full-time Test side coach and Rob Walter the limited overs coach by CSA on Monday.
Maketa was one of seven individuals interviewed for at least one of the Proteas coaching positions, got neither and must now meet director of cricket Enoch Nkwe to plot his next move.
“We are drafting a very clear plan for him. I’ll be meeting him this week together with Vincent Barnes [the outgoing high performance manager],” Nkwe said.
“We have to be realistic about what the plan is with him for the next few years. He brings a lot of value but how does he fit into the big picture over the next five years?”
Maketa wouldn’t be blamed if he lost patience with CSA such has been the confused manner in which he’s been managed since he was made Ottis Gibson's Proteas assistant in 2017. When Gibson was dismissed after the 2019 World Cup, Maketa was too, before being roped back into CSA’s structures later that year as South Africa A coach.
The pandemic has seen that team get limited opportunities to play, which has been detrimental to the Proteas, who’ve not been able to assess players at the A level before they’ve transitioned into the senior national team.
Why CSA went for Conrad and Walter as coaches
When Mark Boucher resigned as Proteas coach last September, CSA turned to Maketa to oversee the team for the tour to Australia.
It wasn’t clear if Maketa would be involved in the upcoming One-Day series with England, which Nkwe said would involve a “special arrangement” to oversee the preparation.
Walter will be involved in selection of the squad for that series, but he won’t be travelling to South Africa until late February. Walter is head coach of the Central Districts team, which sits atop the table in both the domestic ‘white ball’ competitions in New Zealand and it has been agreed he will return to South Africa at the conclusion of those two tournaments.
“He'll have an opportunity to meet the team next month in person and dig deeper into the detail,” Nkwe said.
The Proteas squad for that three-match England series will be named on Wednesday.
If they can win that series and back that up with victories in the two ODIs against the Netherlands at the end of March, they could still qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup, avoiding the tricky qualification tournament that is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in July.
Plan to ease Brevis into Proteas team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos