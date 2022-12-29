Cummins hails 'gutsy' Australia as Starc ruled out of Sydney Test

It also capped an exceptional year for Australia in Test cricket, with Cummins's side winning seven out of 10 matches, including a series win in Pakistan.

After Sydney, Australia will switch focus to the tour of India in February with the Ashes in England to follow.

With veteran opener Warner shrugging off a lean run in a brilliant 200 in the Melbourne heat and a depleted attack still easily able to deal with South Africa, Cummins said he was leading a special Australian team.

“Yeah, probably the best Test team I've played in, just in terms of how well settled everyone is, how well everyone knows their gameplan,” he said.

“In terms of captaining I don't feel like I have to do much at all. Everyone looks after themselves. You just kind of make sure the buses are on time, which the team manager does.

“It's just in a really sweet spot at the moment. We know it's not going to stay like this forever. But I think we can just all kind of sit back and appreciate the place that we are in because it's really special.