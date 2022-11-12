England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

A confident England will look to deny Pakistan a fairy-tale finish in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final and become the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies — if Melbourne's fickle weather permits.

Heavy rain could disrupt the Melbourne Cricket Ground showdown and even see the teams crowned joint champions if unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

However, conditions should hold up long enough to deliver a contest between the two nations who played for the 50-overs World Cup 30 years ago at the MCG.

After shaky starts both hit top gear in the semifinals, with Pakistan easing to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney and England humiliating India by 10 wickets in Adelaide.