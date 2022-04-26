Smith grateful to have name cleared of racism allegations

Graeme Smith says he’s grateful his name has been cleared and he can now move on with his life vindicated.

Smith’s former employer‚ Cricket SA (CSA)‚ announced late on Sunday that the former Proteas captain had been cleared, via an independent arbitration process, of the racism allegations from CSA’s social justice and nation-building (SJN) process last year.

Smith‚ SA’s most successful captain, who led the Proteas from 2003 until his retirement in 2014 and the only player to have captained a team in more than 100 Tests‚ served as director of cricket from December 2019 and left at the end of March this year, after his contract was not renewed by CSA.

He was accused of racial prejudice against black former players and leadership figures in the body.