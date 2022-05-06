SA’s ‘cricket nomad’ refuses to give up on Ukraine

It wasn’t long after his first visit that he settled in Kyiv, leaving behind his life in Dubai but bringing with him his elderly father and Tickey, who later gave birth to three pups.

Olivier reinvented himself as an English teacher at a private school and hosted corporate team-building events. It wasn’t long before cricket wormed its way back into his orbit.

“I suppose I couldn’t escape it. Once cricket is in your blood it stays there.”

He started with impromptu training sessions at his school with plastic bats and soft balls. Soon he had a programme that was replicated in other schools. Holiday camps were set up. Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor and a former world heavyweight boxing champion, offered his support. Not long after, the president of the Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF), Hardeep Singh, asked if Olivier would like to serve as the organisation’s CEO in 2020.

The UCF was founded in 2000 and mostly filled with Indian expats, largely pulled from a sizeable student base in the eastern city of Kharkiv. What was lacking was a sustainable grassroots programme, which became Olivier’s primary focus.

Through the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, and after his father’s death in 2021, Olivier persevered with his mission to secure Ukraine’s status as an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“I’ve worked tirelessly on this for three years,” Olivier said.

“It was almost an obsession, my purpose. There are leagues, matches, tournaments already. We lacked a proper junior infrastructure. I was the only level three coach in Ukraine and you need some expertise coaching youngsters. We’ve submitted our final documents to become an associate member. We’re still holding thumbs.”

Accepting reality

On September 14 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved his country’s national security strategy, which included a partnership with Nato. This had the potential to bring Russia’s largest western neighbour into the fold of the US-led intergovernmental military alliance.

By November 2021, a reported 92,000 Russian troops were on the Ukraine border and increased to almost 200,000 within four months. In February this year fighting in the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, which had been going on since 2014, escalated.

Olivier could see the clouds gathering on the horizon. His uncle Gerrit Olivier was SA’s first ambassador to Russia in 1992 after the fall of the Soviet Union. Conversations between the two had cemented the idea that war was imminent. Ten days before the invasion, Olivier started preparing.

He began to incrementally withdraw cash from his bank to exchange for US dollars. On his way home he would fill bags with groceries, hauling as much tinned food, dried fruit, bottled water and dog food as he could carry.

“People thought I’d gone insane,” he said.

“Friends started getting angry with me. They said I was warmongering and causing panic. I told them those Russian soldiers weren’t on a holiday. They were there for a purpose. I had serious arguments and a few people accused me of being a Russian agent or a pro-Kremlin advocate. It got heated and aggressive. They couldn’t accept what was happening.”