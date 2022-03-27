Proteas win last-ball thriller to knock India out of Women's World Cup

SA warmed up for their semifinal clash against England successfully chasing down the second-highest total in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to knock India out of the competition with a nail-biting three-wicket win in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.

In a dramatic finish, an SA wicket was taken off a no-ball and then, with the Proteas needing a run from the last ball of the match at Hagley Oval, Mignon du Preez flicked a two over midwicket.

India, who needed to beat SA to book their place in the last four, posted 274/7 in their 50 overs after they won the toss and put the Proteas in to bat first.

Shabnim Isamail and Masabatha Klaas continued their great form with two wickets apiece while Ayabonga Khaka and Chloe Tryon each contributed a wicket.

SA ended on 275/7. Laura Wolvaardt (80) was agonisingly close to her maiden World Cup century as she contributed her fifth half-century of the tournament, Lara Goodall (49) found some form and so did player of the match Du Preez (52), with her first half-century of the tournament.