Proteas captain Temba Bavuma backs fast bowler Sisanda Magala

By NICK SAID - 25 January 2022 - 13:53
Sisanda Magala of South Africa
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has backed fast bowler Sisanda Magala who managed only two wickets in as many innings during the 3-0 series whitewash of India in Cape Town.

Magala, who played in his second and third ODIs, went at almost 7.40 to the over in his two matches against India but played an important role with his death bowling.

“A guy like Sisanda is new on the international scene, but he has played a lot of domestic cricket and we know what he is capable of through his performances,” said Bavuma.

“Bowling at the death is one of his strengths and fortes, which is one of the reasons why he is in the team. When we are looking for someone to bowl in those last 10 overs, Sisanda’s name always comes in.

“I have got the confidence he will execute when the situation arises. It is important you back the guy. When you bring a guy in, it is not just for one or two games, he performs poorly and then you chuck him by the wayside.

“Sisanda is a guy that we see dominating at the death and bowling in the middle overs with protection on both sides of the wicket. You saw once we started to use him in those phases, he started to show why he is wearing the SA colours. 

“So there are no panic stations when it comes to Sisanda, but obviously he knows himself that there are certain areas he needs to improve within his game and be a lot more clinical in terms of implementing his skills.”

