Baby found dead on N12, limbs tied, bruises on body
A case of murder is under investigation after a weeks-old baby boy's body was found on the N12 in North West on New Year's Day.
The discovery was made by a motorist near Stilfontein outside Klerksdorp, said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.
The infant's hands and legs were tied with a plastic bag.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the baby had bruises on his body.
He was dressed in grey trousers and a white vest.
“No arrest has been made and the investigation continues.”
Anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Stilfontein detective commander Lt-Col Johannes Mokgosi on 082 416 1303 or call the SA Police Service Crime Stop number 086 001 0111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
