Cricket

SA seamer Jansen called up for India ODI series

By Reuters - 03 January 2022 - 07:17
Marco Jansen of SA bowling during day 1 of the 1st Test match against India at SuperSport Park on December 26, 2021 in Centurion, South Africa. Jansen has received a call-up to the SA One-Day International squad.
Marco Jansen of SA bowling during day 1 of the 1st Test match against India at SuperSport Park on December 26, 2021 in Centurion, South Africa. Jansen has received a call-up to the SA One-Day International squad.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has received his first call-up to the SA One-Day International squad for their three-match home series against India later this month.

The 21-year-old made his Test debut against the touring Indians at Centurion Park last week, where he impressed in the second innings. He is a replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortjé, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will be available for the ODI series after his abrupt retirement from Test cricket on Thursday, while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius earns a recall. The series starts in Paarl on January 19, with a second match at the same venue and the third game in Cape Town on January 23.

SA Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

No need for panic but SA batsmen need to step up — skipper

There is no need for panic in the SA ranks but their batsmen need to take more responsibility if they are to fight their way into the series against ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Five contenders to replace Quinton de Kock as Proteas Test wicketkeeper

The sudden decision by Quinton de Kock to retire from Test cricket at the age of 29 has opened up the wicketkeeper position in the longest format for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Alviro Petersen: More players may follow Quinton De Kock and abandon Test cricket

Former Proteas opening batsman Alviro Petersen has reacted with shock to Quinton de Kock’s early retirement from Test cricket, and expressed concern ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas captain Dean Elgar hints at new role for Keegan Petersen

There may be a change of tactics by SA during the New Year’s Test against India at the Wanderers from Monday, where Keegan Petersen may be moved down ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration