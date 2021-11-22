Big first innings score enough to help Titans secure first win of the season

The Titans opened their account in the wins column with a comprehensive defeat of Western Province by an innings and 139 runs in the third round of the Cricket SA (CSA) four-day domestic series division one in Cape Town on Sunday.

With five second innings wickets required to win the match at the start of the day’s play, Titans all-rounder Neil Brand helped seal the victory with three morning session scalps to restrict Western Province’s follow-on to 313 all out - 139 runs short of the away side’s hefty first innings score of 647/7.

Matches from the third round of the four-day series from November 18 to 21 were streamed live on the SuperSport YouTube Channel.