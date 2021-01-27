Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob after tirade against journalist

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has told the Cricket South Africa interim board that its chairperson justice Zak Yacoob must go.

The minister met with the board on Wednesday afternoon and communicated his desire for the retired to step down from his position after bringing Cricket SA into disrepute.

Mthethwa was stunned after he read the Sunday Times and then listened on TimesLIVE to the volley of insults that the retired judge of the Constitutional Court fired at Arena Holdings journalist Tiisetso Malepa during a heated interview.