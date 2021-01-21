Arts minister Mthethwa eats humble pie after healthy theatre claim

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has been forced to eat humble pie following his Twitter post that angered the theatre industry.



Mthethwa who tweeted last week that the theatre industry was alive and well tagging the theatre institutions that were funded by the department, has apologised to the industry. The post which was later deleted was deemed insensitive and cruel by the sector which has been through a lot since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March last year. The industry reacted with open letters to Mthethwa ...